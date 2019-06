Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

The Maryland Hospital paid out $596,723.99 on lobbying efforts in 2010, seeking to influence policy on issues such as the Medicaid reimbursement rates paid out to the institutions it represents. Above, Mercy Hospital's new new Mary Catherine Bunting Center is pictured. Data comes from Maryland State Ethics Commission report on lobbying spending, and covers the period from November 1, 2009 through October 31, 2010.