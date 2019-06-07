Who's who amid UMMS leadership shake-up, review after 'Healthy Holly' scandal

Leadership at the University of Maryland Medical System has been dramatically shaken up in the wake of a recent self-dealing scandal involving board members holding lucrative contracts with the system. A slate of resignations and retirements by board members and top executives have occurred in recent months.

Here’s a quick rundown of leaders who have left, stepped into new roles or remain in key positions.

Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun Robert A. Chrencik, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, resigned in April. Robert A. Chrencik, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, resigned in April. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

Robert Chrencik

Chrencik was president and CEO of UMMS from 2008 until his resignation in April. He had been with the system since its creation in 1984.

As CEO, Chrencik was an ex officio member of the UMMS board and served on the boards of its affiliate hospitals.

Chrencik submitted his resignation, effective immediately, about a month after taking paid leave and a day after the medical system received a subpoena for documents in a federal investigation into Baltimore Democratic then-Mayor Catherine Pugh’s business dealings with the system and other buyers of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books. The system paid Pugh $500,000 for 100,000 books, only some of which were printed.

Chrencik made about $2.6 million in the year ending June 2018, according to the system’s tax filings for that year.

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun John W. Ashworth III has been named interim CEO for the University of Maryland Medical System. John W. Ashworth III has been named interim CEO for the University of Maryland Medical System. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

John Ashworth

Ashworth was named interim president and CEO when Chrencik went on leave.

He also still serves as senior vice president of network development at UMMS and associate dean at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, positions to which he was promoted in June 2004.

According to his UMMS biography, Ashworth is “responsible for developing the Medical System’s statewide network, directing acquisition strategies, and working to strengthen partnerships with hospitals and physician groups throughout Maryland.” He also serves as the system’s “principle liaison” to the Shock Trauma Center and other emergency services, and to “community-based health advocacy and support groups relating to trauma and emergency care.”

Ashworth was paid more than $820,000 in the year ending June 2018, according to the system’s tax filings for that year.

Megan Arthur

Arthur resigned as senior vice president and general counsel for UMMS on Thursday, effective June 21.

She oversaw legal affairs across the system, managing all internal legal staff and supervising the use of external legal resources, according to the system.

Her responsibilities include “integrating legal services across the Medical System, negotiating and drafting a wide range of transactional agreements and documents, advising the Board of Directors and Corporate staff on legal matters related to strategic plans, and managing outside litigation and specialty counsel,” according to the system.

Arthur received board members’ financial disclosure forms, which listed contracts with the system, before they were filed with the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission.

Arthur was paid about $725,000 in the year ending June 2018, according to the system’s tax filings for that year.

Handout Jerry Wollman resigned in June as senior vice president and chief administrative officer at UMMS. Jerry Wollman resigned in June as senior vice president and chief administrative officer at UMMS. (Handout)

Jerry Wollman

Wollman resigned as senior vice president and chief administrative officer at UMMS on Thursday, effective June 21.

Wollman was “responsible for leading and facilitating key strategic and operational issues” for the CEO, according to the system. He joined UMMS in 1996.

Pugh in March released a 2011 letter written by Wollman to Baltimore City Public Schools, asking for confirmation that the schools would accept a shipment of “Healthy Holly” books that UMMS had paid for.

Wollman was paid about $650,000 in the year ending June 2018, according to the system’s tax filings for that year.

Christine Bachrach

Bachrach resigned as vice president and chief compliance officer at UMMS on Thursday, effective June 21.

She joined the system in 2010.

She is “responsible for oversight of compliance across the system, including the development and implementation of new measures to improve the effectiveness of each hospital's regulatory compliance program,” according to the system.

She was not among the executives whose compensation was detailed in recent tax filings.

Keith Persinger

Persinger resigned as senior vice president and chief performance improvement officer at UMMS on Thursday, effective June 21.

Persinger has been with the system since 1993. He previously served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Persinger was paid more than $1 million in the year ending June 2018, according to the system’s tax filings for that year.

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun Kristin Jones Bryce, who had been UMMS' vice president of external affairs and systems integration, in June was named chief of staff and senior vice president of external affairs. Kristin Jones Bryce, who had been UMMS' vice president of external affairs and systems integration, in June was named chief of staff and senior vice president of external affairs. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Kristin Jones Bryce

Bryce was named chief of staff and senior vice president of external affairs at UMMS on Thursday, effective June 21.

She had been vice president of external affairs and systems integration at UMMS, which she joined in 2015.

In that role, she “focuses on policy within a rapidly evolving health care environment, relationship building, and government affairs on behalf of the System’s 13 hospitals, academic and community-based clinicians, ambulatory care network, health plans, and University of Maryland School of Medicine partners,” the system said.

She previously served for 10 years as the chief of staff to the late House Speaker Michael E. Busch, and before that as Busch’s legislative counsel. She also serves on the Governor’s Salary Commission, appointed to a four year term by Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller in 2017.

Bryce was not among the executives whose compensation was detailed in recent tax filings.

Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun Stephen A. Burch announced in May that he would be resigning as chairman of the board of directors for UMMS, effective July 1. Stephen A. Burch announced in May that he would be resigning as chairman of the board of directors for UMMS, effective July 1. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

Stephen Burch

Burch was appointed to the UMMS board in 2008 by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley, and became chairman soon after.