Maryland Gov. Hogan closes state offices for July 5, gives state employees day off

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is extending the July 4 holiday an extra day in the state — closing government offices July 5 and giving state workers the day off.

“We have some tremendous family-friendly events taking place all around the state, not only on the Fourth of July, but throughout the entire weekend,” Hogan said Monday in a statement. “I hope the long holiday will encourage Marylanders to spend more time together and celebrate our nation’s independence with all we have to offer here in our great state.”

To avoid disrupting class and exam schedules, state universities have the option to remain open July 5 and schedule the additional holiday day at a later date, the governor’s office said

The state has about 80,000 full-time employees.

