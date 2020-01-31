In a statement to The Baltimore Sun, ICE officials said that both the jail contracts and the 287(g) programs “are essential elements in our cooperative efforts" to protect public safety. Baltimore Field Office Director Diane L. Witte said that 287(g) helps prevent criminals from re-offending in the community, while the jail agreements help ensure detainees "will be close to family and counsel, which eases the travel burden on family and counsel regarding visitation and effective representation.”