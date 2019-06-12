Maryland Gov. Hogan names 11 new members to UMMS board plagued by contracting scandal

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan named Wednesday his first batch of new appointees to the troubled board of directors at the University of Maryland Medical System, the first step toward reorganizing the board.

The volunteer board came under fire in March when The Baltimore Sun reported a third of its 30 members or their companies had lucrative contracts with the hospital system, some of which were not competitively bid. They included then-Mayor Catherine Pugh of Baltimore, a Democrat who made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling children’s books to the hospital network. She later resigned from the board and as mayor.

The new appointments to the board are required under a law state legislators passed this year that mandated several reforms at the hospital system. All board members must step down by the end of the year, to be replaced or reappointed by the governor.

All board members are subject to confirmation votes by the state Senate, but can serve until the Senate votes on their appointments.

Board members can serve up to two, five-year terms. In the past, board members often stayed past the end of their terms if a governor didn’t replace them.

“I pledged that I would appoint new board members who will serve with integrity and accountability, and today, I am delivering on that promise,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement. “This is another critical step as UMMS works to restore public trust.”

In a separate action, the UMMS board elected new leadership Wednesday morning. James “Chip” DiPaula Jr. is the board’s new chairman and Alexander Williams Jr. will be vice chairman. They’ll serve in those roles for the remainder of the year.

DiPaula is a former state budget secretary and chief of staff to then-Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., a Republican. DiPaula later founded an e-commerce firm.

Williams is a retired federal judge who has been tapped for other leadership roles, including chairman of the state’s Commission to Restore Trust in Policing and co-chairman of a commission on redistricting that drew up a proposed map for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.

In a statement released by UMMS, DiPaula said members of the board “regret the actions and poor decisions which have jeopardized confidence in the system.”

The new board members are:

» Eliza Basnight, senior vice president of supply chain for the American Red Cross. Previously, she was chief of staff for the U.S. Mint under the Obama administration and head of the Center for Women Veterans at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

» Kathleen A. Birrane, an attorney with the firm DLA Piper who previously was the top lawyer for the Maryland Insurance Administration.

» Dr. Joseph Ciotola, health officer for Queen Anne’s County and medical director for that county’s Department of Emergency Services.

» Matthew Clark, Hogan’s chief of staff. Clark will hold a seat that is reserved for the governor or the governor’s designee.

» Wanda Queen Draper, former director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African-American History and Culture in Baltimore.

» Jason Frankl, senior managing director of FTI Consulting, where his work includes helping companies defend against activist investors and takeover attempts.

» Glenn T. Harrell, retired senior judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals.

» Dr. Joyce M. Johnson, a physician who retired from the U.S. Public Health Service, where she held the rank of rear admiral and was director of health for the U.S. Coast Guard.

» Bonnie Phipps, senior vice president and group operating executive for Ascension Health, a Catholic health system that operates in 21 states and the District of Columbia, including St. Agnes Hospital in Southwest Baltimore.

» Joseph T.N. Suarez, a director at Booz Allen Hamilton, a business consulting firm.

» John T. Williams, chairman and CEO of Jamison Door Company in Hagerstown. He previously served as a newspaper and TV executive.

The new board members will take their positions on July 1.

In addition to mandating a gradual replacement of the current board, the new law banned no-bid contracts for board members and required a state audit of the hospital system’s contracting practices.

The UMMS board also asked four members who had been on voluntary leave to return, including: Francis X. Kelly, a former state senator whose insurance company had UMMS contracts; August J. Chiasera, an executive with M&T Bank, which has contracts with the system; James A. Soltesze, CEO of a civil engineering firm that had a contract with the system; and Walter A. Tilley Jr., CEO of Home Paramount Pest Control, which had a contract with the system.

The “business relationships” of those board members “will be competitively bid under stringent guidelines,” UMMS said in a statement.

Pugh was among several members who resigned from the board in the wake of the self-dealing scandal. Others included former board chairman Stephen A. Burch; John W. Dillon, who had a $13,000 monthly consulting gig with UMMS; Robert L. Pevenstein, whose technology companies and son made money from UMMS; Kevin O’Connor, a former firefighter and union lobbyist; Dr. Scott Rifkin, whose company provided free software to the hospital system; and Dr. Roger Schneider, a vascular surgeon whose practice had three contracts with the system.

The hospital system’s CEO and four other executives also resigned.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this report.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter