Maryland Gov. Hogan to Trump administration: Put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging the Trump administration to reconsider its decision to delay putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

In a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Tuesday, Hogan wrote that he was “incredibly disappointed” that Tubman won’t be on the $20 next year.

Treasury officials announced in 2016 — during President Barack Obama’s administration — that Tubman, one of the most famous conductors of the Underground Railroad that led slaves to freedom, would have her likeness on the $20 bill. She would replace President Andrew Jackson.

The plan was to put Tubman on the bill in 2020, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. She would be the first African-American to be pictured on American currency.

But Mnuchin said last month that putting Tubman on the $20 wouldn’t be considered until 2026 — after Trump would be out of office, should he win re-election next year.

“Harriet Tubman’s countless contributions to our nation transcend race, gender, nationality, and religion,” Hogan wrote. “She dedicated her life in selfless service to others and to the cause of freedom. Her unbelievable acts of heroism, courage, and sacrifice have more than earned her rightful place among our nations most pivotal leaders.

“She deserves this honor.”

This Harriet Tubman mural — and viral photo of a girl reaching out to her — are drawing powerful responses »

Michael Rosato A mural of Harriet Tubman on an outside wall of the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Cambridge. A mural of Harriet Tubman on an outside wall of the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Cambridge. (Michael Rosato)

The delay frustrated proponents of honoring Tubman, particularly U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, one of the most prominent champions of putting the famous abolitionist on the $20 bill. Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat, expressed “significant disappointment” in a letter to Mnuchin.

Hogan joined those calls to honor Tubman on Tuesday — the latest of the governor’s occasional disagreements with President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican.

Though Hogan had courted speculation that he might challenge Trump in the Republican presidential primary next year, the governor recently announced that he decided against a presidential run.

Tubman was born as Araminta Ross, a slave in Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore around 1820 or 1821. Tubman and two brothers escaped slavery via the Underground Railroad in 1849, and she later helped dozens of others escape as well.

Tubman also served as a spy for the Union during the Civil War and later pushed for women’s suffrage. She died in 1913 in upstate New York, where she is buried.

In Maryland, Tubman is honored with the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historic Park and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Dorchester County. And statues of Tubman and fellow abolitionist Frederick Douglass have been commissioned for the State House in Annapolis.

In Baltimore, a portion of Wyman Park Dell where a statue of Confederate generals used to sit was rededicated last year as the Harriet Tubman Grove.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter