Maryland Gov. Hogan says he won’t run for U.S. Senate

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he won’t run for the U.S. Senate, rebuffing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who sought to recruit him as the GOP’s best chance to win in the deep-blue state.
Hogan made the announcement at a news conference at the State House in Annapolis.
“When I pledged to the people of Maryland that I was going to give this job as governor everything I’ve got every single day that I’m given, I meant it,” the governor said. “And that commitment is far more important to me than any political campaign.”
The recruitment effort even included McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who held Cabinet positions in the administrations of presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush. She encouraged a Senate bid during a private lunch with Hogan’s wife, Yumi Hogan, at Government House in Annapolis, which Hogan briefly attended. A handful of senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, reached out to Hogan to encourage him to run.
The governor’s decision, while not totally unexpected, marks a setback in the party’s fight to seize the Senate majority this fall. Given his popularity, the 65-year-old Hogan, a critic of former GOP President Donald Trump, would have instantly become a legitimate contender against Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen — even in a state Trump lost by 32 percentage points in 2020.
“I sincerely appreciate the people who have been encouraging me to consider it,” Hogan said in his remarks. “A number of people said they thought I could make a difference in the Senate as a voice for common sense and moderation. I was humbled by that, and it certainly gave me and my family reason to consider it.”
“But, as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a senator and that fact has not changed.”
There are no other high-profile Republican contenders in Maryland’s Senate contest. The filing deadline is Feb. 22.
Hogan has just under one year left in his second, four-year term as governor. Due to term limits, he cannot run again for governor.
When asked at the news conference about running for president, Hogan said, as he has before: “I have a job that runs through January 2023. Then I’ll take a look and see what the future holds. But I plan to run through the tape.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Meredith Cohn and The Associated Press contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.