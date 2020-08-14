Ferguson, Jones ask legislative committee to investigate severance for agency leader leaving to head Hogan’s staff

The leaders of the state Senate and House of Delegates decried as “truly shocking” a six-figure severance package received by Gov. Larry Hogan’s new chief of staff after the official voluntarily left an independent state agency he was running.
The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the payout of a year’s salary for Roy McGrath was approved by the Maryland Environmental Service’s board of directors during a private online meeting May 28. The action was noted in meeting minutes posted on the service’s website.
“Yesterday’s news about Mr. McGrath is truly shocking. This shows a clear lack of judgment to assume the role to the closest aide to the governor of the state,” Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones said in a joint statement Friday morning.
“Equally troubling, however, is the role that Maryland Environmental Services played in today’s news,” they said.
The governor, a Republican, appoints the environmental service executive director, subject to confirmation by the Senate. The service’s board of directors includes five people appointed by the governor, also subject to Senate confirmation.
Hogan’s office declined to comment on McGrath’s payout, or make McGrath available for an interview. There was no immediate reaction Friday from the governor’s office to the comments of the General Assembly leaders.
Ferguson and Jones, both Democrats, asked the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight “to immediately hold hearings on why this was permitted to occur and who reviewed the severance package; and what constraints should be put in place to prevent this from happening at any quasi-state agencies in the future.”
The Maryland Environmental Service is an independent agency of the state with more than 800 employees. It operates using the money it generates from clients — mainly local governments — without being supported by general state tax dollars. MES also receives federal grant money.
State budget documents show McGrath’s position at the agency paid $233,647 a year for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
McGrath’s salary as Hogan’s chief of staff is $233,000, according to Susan O’Brien, a spokeswoman for the comptroller’s office, which processes the state’s payroll. She said the figure was rounded down to the nearest thousand.
McGrath, whose ties to Hogan go back decades, joined the governor’s staff June 1.
He started in the Hogan administration in January 2015 as a senior adviser and liaison to the Board of Public Works and later that year moved to a position as deputy chief of staff. At the end of 2016, Hogan appointed McGrath as executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service.