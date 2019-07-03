Maryland Gov. Hogan won't release funds for BSO, school construction, Baltimore youth jobs

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday he would not release $245 million for programs the legislature “fenced off” in the state budget for various projects — including school construction, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and summer jobs for Baltimore youth.

Citing a looming $961 million deficit, Hogan said the state could not afford to fund the legislature’s priorities in key areas, including $127 million for school construction and hundreds of thousands for community colleges in Hagerstown and Prince George’s County.

“We pledged to bring fiscal restraint to Annapolis and we have,” said Hogan, a Republican. “We must remain vigilant and fiscally prudent and be prepared for volatility in the national economy.”

Even so, Hogan said he is instructing his agencies to find ways to fund programs for public safety and health by finding savings in the budget — and without using the money set aside by the legislature. The governor said his agencies would look for ways to fund $7 million technology upgrades for the Baltimore Police Department and $3.5 million for testing rape kits as requested by the legislature.

“We will not allow critical public safety and health needs to go unmet,” Hogan said.

Hogan said he would resubmit his plan to fund school construction — with revenue from casinos in Maryland — in the next legislative session in January. The General Assembly did not pass that measure this year.

The governor blamed the legislature for cutting $90 million from the state’s so-called “rainy day fund” and $50 million from the pension fund.

Treasurer Nancy Kopp, a Democrat, expressed disappointment with Hogan’s decision. Kopp suggested Hogan simply didn’t like Democrats making changes to his budget — even though the legislature’s spending proposal is slightly smaller than Hogan’s.

“Governors never like legislatures putting their imprimatur on the budget,” Kopp said. “It’s not the governor’s budget. It’s not the legislature’s budget. It’s the state budget.”

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a Calvert County Democrat, said he would urge Hogan to change his mind.

“I am extremely disappointed that the governor is not choosing to fund many worthy projects, including some that were originally in his proposed budget, and some that were added based off testimony from many Marylanders to the legislature,” Miller said in a statement.

Miller met with Hogan last week, asking him to release the money.

“Based on my conversation with the governor, I was under the impression that he intended to review the list closely and that deserving projects would proceed with funding,” Miller said. “The bipartisan budget passed by the legislature was balanced, and did not alter the structural deficit any differently than in the governor’s originally proposed budget.”

“While the governor has made his announcement today, he is certainly allowed to change his mind ... I urge him to do so and decide that priorities including school construction, rape kit testing, youth jobs, funds to our HBCUs, and other projects are worth funding,” Miller said.

Del. Shelly Hettleman, a Baltimore County Democrat who sponsored legislation to provide more money to test rape kits, said the money is needed to ensure kits don’t go untested or get thrown out.

“It’s really disappointing,” Hettleman said. “We had $3.5 million in the budget. We’re asking law enforcement to expand the number of kits they test. We hope the governor will be able to find the resources in the budget.”

During this year’s 90-day General Assembly session, the Democrat-controlled legislature amended Hogan’s proposed $46 billion operating budget for the year that began Monday. Legislators made close to $300 million in changes to the budget Hogan introduced, deleting items he favored and replacing them with items they preferred.

But under state law, Hogan didn’t have to release the money the legislature “fenced off” — or restricted — for various programs.

Hogan agreed earlier this year to release money “fenced off” for school operating costs — which will help implement recommendations from the so-called Kirwan commission. He waited until Wednesday to announce his decision on the other items the legislature sought to fund.

The last time Hogan refused to release money fenced off by the legislature was in 2016, when the governor said he would not spend $80 million the General Assembly authorized to reduce violence, renovate older schools and fund other programs. At the time, the legislature's chief budget analyst estimated revenue to be $150 million short of projections, and Hogan’s budget secretary David R. Brinkley said it would be “shortsighted” to spend money that should go into the state’s savings account.