Maryland’s Heather Mizeur will try to unseat Republican Rep. Andy Harris next year

Democrat Heather Mizeur, a former state delegate and 2014 gubernatorial candidate, says she will try next year to unseat sixth-term U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation.
In a news release announcing her decision, Mizeur, 48, immediately referenced Harris’ efforts to contest the Electoral College count in which Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency over Republican Donald Trump. Harris was a leader in arguing on behalf of Trump’s unfounded contention that some election results must be dismissed because of fraud or other irregularities.
Harris, Mizeur said, was among a group of Republican lawmakers committing “an unforgivable betrayal” by not protecting the nation’s system of democracy.
“The events of January 6th have forever changed us,” Mizeur said, referring to the electoral challenge and the siege of the U.S. Capitol that day by a mob supporting Trump’s efforts to remain in office.
Harris has not budged in his support of Trump and has said there is no connection between his election objections and the Capitol siege in which four rioters and a Capitol Police officer died.
“I have routinely and consistently rejected violent protests, whether in the case of yesterday, or last summer,” the congressman said in a Jan. 7 written statement, apparently referring to racial justice demonstrations following the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
Harris is a physician and the only Republican in Maryland’s 10-man congressional delegation. He represents parts of the counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford, as well as the Eastern Shore.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has told the Baltimore Sun he is also considering running for Harris’ 1st Congressional District seat. Glassman, who is also considering campaigns for governor or comptroller, is a Republican and would face Harris in a 2022 primary.
Mizeur lost her bid to Anthony Brown in 2014 to become the Democratic nominee for governor. Republican Larry Hogan defeated Brown in the general election and won a second term four years later.
Mizeur was bidding to become the state’s first female governor and the first openly gay person to be elected governor in the country. Her proposals then included a vow to raise the state’s minimum wage to $16.70 an hour and to pay for universal preschool by taxing legalized marijuana.
After the election, Mizeur retreated to her farm on the Eastern Shore before re-emerging on the political scene with a new organization with the goal of bridging political divisions in society.
Harris, who promised in 2010 to serve no more than six terms, has about $1 million in his campaign account, according to his latest Federal Election Commission filing.
He told WBAL radio recently that he planned to seek a seventh term. “The bottom line is this fight is not over,” he told the station. “We have serious threats and in the end, it’s going to be up to the people in the 1st Congressional District.”