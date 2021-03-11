Maryland senators reintroduce bill to install statue of Harriet Tubman in the U.S. Capitol

“Her courageous story is one that must be told in the halls of Congress and with every visitor to the U.S. Capitol from across the country and around the globe,” Cardin said in a news release. “I can think of few greater examples of bravery and valor about which to teach our future generations. Harriet Tubman’s legacy is an essential part of American history that recognizes the importance of African Americans and women in creating the fabric of our nation.”