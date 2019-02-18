xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Goucher Poll: Legalizing pot, raising minimum wage, banning plastic foam products popular in Maryland

Pamela Wood
By
The Baltimore Sun
Feb 18, 2019 5:00 AM
In this file photo, marijuana and a pipe used to smoke it are displayed in New York.
In this file photo, marijuana and a pipe used to smoke it are displayed in New York.(Peter Morgan / AP)

More than half of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to a new poll.

A poll of 808 Maryland residents by Goucher College found 57 percent support marijuana legalization. Thirty-seven percent of those polled were opposed.

Advertisement

Those who identify as conservative or Republican, as well as those older than 55, offered the least support for marijuana legalization.

The strongest support for legalization comes from those who are political independents (66 percent) and people younger than 35 (69 percent).
Maryland Democrats seek to make state &#039;foam free,&#039; cut prescription costs, hike minimum wage to $15 an hour

Making Maryland "foam free" and curbing the cost of prescriptions are among the priorities Democrats in the General Assembly say they've agreed in principle to push for this session. Under their proposals, Maryland could become the first state to ban polytyrene packaging, better known as Styrofoam.

Pamela Wood
By
Jan 29, 2019 6:15 PM

Marijuana legalization has been discussed for years in the General Assembly, without gaining much traction. But Democratic leaders recently indicated they might be open to putting the matter on the statewide ballot in 2020 for voters to decide.

[Most read] Trump calls out Maryland governor on coronavirus testing capacity. Hogan responds: ‘I’m not sure what he was trying to say.’

The latest Goucher Poll, released Monday morning, asked Marylanders about a variety of public policy debates playing out in the state capital. The poll found that many proposals put forth by Democrats are popular among state residents. The findings include:

The poll also asked about racial justice issues and reported differing views between white and African-American residents. Asked if police treat people of all races equally, 18 percent of African-Americans agreed that’s the case, while 47 percent of white respondents said people are treated equally. And 69 percent of African-American respondents agreed racial minorities face discrimination at work, while just 47 percent of white respondents thought that is the case.

There was agreement, however, that “race relations in Maryland have gotten worse over the past few years,” with 54 percent of white respondents as well as 54 percent of African-Americans surveyed saying that is true.

Latest Politics

The poll surveyed adults via landlines and cell phones between Feb. 7 and Feb. 12. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Advertisement

Latest Politics

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement