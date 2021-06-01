Gov. Hogan says Maryland will end extra $300 weekly payments, other federal unemployment programs

Maryland will soon stop paying jobless residents an extra $300 a week and end other federal pandemic unemployment programs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
The changes will take effect July 3. In addition to cutting off the weekly $300 boost, Maryland will discontinue three other programs: Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
On the week of July 4, the state will also reinstate its work-search requirement, which was suspended last March as the coronavirus pandemic hit. The requirement means people getting unemployment benefits will have to submit regular documentation that they are looking for a new job.
A number of Republican governors have announced they will opt out of the federal programs. Maryland is the 24th state to do so.
Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have called for states to end the enhanced benefits.
In a statement, Hogan cited businesses’ need for more workers.
“While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply,” he said. “And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work.”
This story will be updated.