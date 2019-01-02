Maryland Board of Public Works approves deal to share with outside lawyers any money recovered from opioid industry

Through the first half of 2018, Maryland recorded 1,185 opioid-related overdose deaths — 15 percent more than the same period in 2017. The midyear figure is the most recent the Maryland Department of Health has tallied. If deaths continued at that pace, the 2018 fatalities will surpass the previous year’s record of 2,009. That figure ranked Maryland among the hardest-hit states as the nation recorded 48,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2017.