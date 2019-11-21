Five weeks after the Baltimore congressman’s death, his former office is in a kind of limbo necessitated by federal law and House rules. When a member dies, resigns or is expelled, the office must be supervised by the Clerk of the House. The staff can’t cast votes on the district’s behalf or advocate for their former boss’s policy positions, although they can still help constituents and answer their questions. The rationale is that unelected staff shouldn’t have much authority in the period before a new representative is elected.