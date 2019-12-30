Under the law, Cummings’ committee could give a maximum of $2,000 to another federal candidate’s primary and another $2,000 for their general election campaign, according to FEC spokesman Christian Hilland. For instance, it could donate to any of the 32 candidates — including Cummings’ widow — seeking his former seat in a special primary Feb. 4 in the 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of the city of Baltimore and sections of the counties of Baltimore and Howard. There is no limit on how many candidates it can contribute to.