Then, that October, Pugh and Brown allegedly arranged for thousands of the books to be removed from the warehouse. In the years to follow, they would allegedly repeat these actions, moving books purchased for school kids to other locations, including her legislative offices, her mayoral office, the War Memorial building, a public storage locker and the cars of Pugh and her aides. Then they would reuse them to fulfill new purchases, or to give out at political events to support Pugh’s career, the indictment alleges.