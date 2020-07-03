Maryland reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases for second day in a row, but hospitalizations drop

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend begins, Maryland officials confirmed 538 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, the second straight day the figure has topped 500 after being under that total for two weeks.
With the additions, the state has confirmed 68,961 cases.
Thirteen more deaths due to complications from the illness also were reported, raising the state total to 3,099. In addition, 124 people have probably died due to the disease or complications of it, but their diagnosis has not been confirmed by a laboratory.
The coronavirus updates came as the nation headed into a holiday weekend typically marked by large gatherings. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has cautioned residents to remain vigilant, saying young people in particular can take safety guidance too lightly.
While the number of new cases rose slightly, coronavirus-related hospitalizations fell again — from 441 Thursday to 422 Friday — with 5,023 people released from isolation since the pandemic hit the state in mid-March, the state reported. The declines followed three consecutive days of slightly increasing hospitalizations.
The state’s number of coronavirus patients currently requiring intensive care was 143. It was the second day in a row that the figure was below 150 after three months of being above it.
The state’s positivity rate among those tested remained just below 5%, a threshold set by the World Health Organization showing that most cases are being identified. The rate reported Friday was 4.92 %.
With testing increasingly available, the state’s health department recently instructed health care providers to order a COVID-19 test “for any individual who believes it necessary, regardless of symptoms.”
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to lead the state in total coronavirus cases, with 18,861 and 15,021, respectively, followed by Baltimore County with 8,183 cases and Baltimore City with 7,789.
This article will be updated