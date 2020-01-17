More than 422,000 voters met the deadline for registering for the Feb. 4 primary election for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings’ longtime seat, according to new figures that reflect the dominance of Baltimore Democrats in the district. In this file photo, voter registration workers stand outside the Benton Building, home of the Baltimore Board of Elections. In this 2012 photo, people vote at Dayton Oaks Elementary School in Howard County. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)