More than 422,000 voters met a deadline for registering for the Feb. 4 special primary for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings’ longtime seat, according to new figures that reflect the dominance of Baltimore Democrats in the district.
The 7th Congressional District includes portions of the city of Baltimore and the counties of Baltimore and Howard.
According to figures compiled by the state elections board, 58% of the district’s 343,168 Democrats are from the city, 24% are from Baltimore County and 18% are from Howard County.
Overall, Democrats account for 81% of the district’s 422,430 voters.
The Republicans’ largest voter numbers are in Howard County (34,964 voters) and Baltimore County (33,623 voters).
The Democrat Cummings, who had cancer, held the seat from 1996 until his death Oct. 17. Democrat Kweisi Mfume represented the district for 10 years before that and is among 32 candidates — 24 Democrats and eight Republicans — who filed for the special primary.
After the special primary, a special general election will be held April 28 to fill the rest of Cummings’ two-year term.
That is also the date of the regular U.S. House primary. Candidates who want to win a full term representing the 7th District must run in that race, as well.
Tuesday was the deadline to register to vote on Feb. 4.
The deadline for obtaining absentee ballots by mail is Jan. 28, and by Jan. 31 for online.
Maryland congressional primary elections are “closed.” That means people can only vote in a Republican or Democratic primary if they’re registered as affiliated with the corresponding political party. Unaffiliated voters cannot vote in the special primary, but will be able to vote in the special general election.
Among the other Democrats running are Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a former chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party and Cummings’ widow; state House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch; longtime Cummings staff member Harry Spikes; state Sen. Jill P. Carter; University of Baltimore law professor F. Michael Higginbotham, and Del. Terri L. Hill, a physician.
The Republican candidates include Kimberly Klacik, who runs a nonprofit organization and is a member of a Baltimore County Republican Party committee; former 2nd Congressional District candidate Liz Matory, and William T. Newton, another Baltimore County Republican Party committee member.