Mfume’s leadership at the NAACP was the subject of two internal investigations that described allegations of nepotism and sexual harassment at its headquarters. Among other allegations, a former manager alleged that after she rebuffed an advance by Mfume, she was passed over for raises and a promotion. The NAACP paid her about $100,000 to avoid a lawsuit, according to an anonymous source who described the agreement’s terms to The Sun in 2005.