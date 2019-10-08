The audit was launched after it was revealed that Associated Black Charities had collected nearly $90,000 from five separate entities to buy and distribute 10,000 copies of Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” children’s books. Pugh had also taken hundreds of thousands of dollars for her books from the University of Maryland Medical System, where she sat on the board, and from Kaiser Permanente, which had business with the city. Pugh is now the subject of multiple state and federal investigations.