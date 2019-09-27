Baltimore awards $3.3 million in grants for neighborhood revitalization

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Baltimore Housing on Friday announced the award of $3.3 million in grants to 25 winning recipients to complete capital projects aimed at revitalizing neighborhoods throughout the city.
The projects focus on promoting “transformational, neighborhood led investments that significantly remove blighting influences, create a diversity of uses, and foster neighborhood-owned and led enterprises," according to Young’s office.
It’s the second time the city has awarded Community Catalyst Grants to local groups. Baltimore Housing first did so in March, when city officials distributed $2 million in operating funds.
Among the largest grants awarded Friday were:
- $300,000 to BRIDGES, which is building a mixed income project offering affording housing
- $225,000 to Civic Works to provide low-income older-adult homeowners in Baltimore with emergency home repairs
- $204,750 to Black Women Build Baltimore to reduce blight and train black women to rehabilitate five houses and sell them at affordable rates
- $200,000 to the People’s Homesteading Group to help rehabilitate nine deteriorated, vacant houses and prepare them for future homeowners, including low-to-moderate income buyers.