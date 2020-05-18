Young vetoes two changes to Baltimore’s charter, blasts “rushed, secretive” council process

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Monday vetoed bills that would have made it easier for the City Council to override mayoral vetoes.
The Democratic mayor said the process of developing the changes was flawed, involving little input from experts or the public.
City Council members have been debating proposed changes to the city’s charter for months, with the goal of modernizing the document that guides how the city conducts its business.
Young objected to two proposed changes that recently passed: One allowing the council to override mayoral vetoes with a two-thirds vote instead of a three-quarters vote, and another that extends the deadline for the council to vote on overriding vetoes in certain circumstances.
The changes would need to be ratified by voters during the November general election.
Young criticized the council for pushing forward the proposals in a “rushed, secretive process” while the mayor and city are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe that our City Charter should change and adapt as our city rises to meet new challenges,” Young said in a statement Monday. “Those changes, however, must occur after genuinely engaging the people of Baltimore.”
Young twice wrote to Council President Brandon Scott criticizing the proposals, most recently last week.
The matter now moves back to the City Council, which could vote to override the vetoes. Young issued his vetoes just before Monday’s council meeting, so members could not immediately be reached for comment.
During the meeting, Councilman Ryan Dorsey noted that there’s no planned council meeting within the 20-day window for veto overrides. Dorsey said he thinks the council should schedule an additional meeting to attempt veto overrides.
The council has until July to adopt any further charter amendments in time to get them on the fall ballot.
Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.