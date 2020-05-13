Faced with coronavirus challenges, Baltimore mayoral candidates argue in televised debate they’re up for the job

The candidates threw fewer punches than in forums earlier in the campaign, though there were some direct hits. Vignarajah slammed Miller on a 2006 donation to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who is now the majority leader. He lobbed vague allegations against the entire pool of candidates, saying several are facing ethics and campaign finance complaints. And his central argument was that the career politicians who are running for mayor had their chance and failed.