Baltimore expected to begin issuing water bills again this week, three months after ransomware first struck

Baltimore’s public works department is expected to begin issuing water bills again this week, a spokesman for the mayor said, three months after the billing system was halted by a ransomware attack that crippled the city’s computer network.
The bills will be much larger than usual, covering service for at least May, June and July. Some customers might also be billed for April. For a typical household, that means a one-off bill of around $300 or $400.
The water department mailed postcards to customers last month telling them to expect the larger than normal bills soon.
Lester Davis, a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said more details about the bills will be shared Wednesday at the mayor’s weekly news conference.
Officials have been urging customers to set money aside for the bills or mail in estimated payments. But they have also emphasized that payment plans, allowing customers to pay over six months or a year, will be available.
The ransomware hit May 7, bringing the city’s computers to a standstill. Hackers locked city files and demanded payment, which the mayor refused to provide.
Since the attack, IT teams have been laboring to restore services. The water billing system is among the last major service used by the public to be brought back online.
The city has projected that it will spend $10 million on the recovery and miss out on $8 million in revenue.