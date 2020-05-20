Baltimore businessman Bob Wallace wants to shake up Baltimore mayor’s race with independent run

Baltimore entrepreneur Bob Wallace is running as an independent for Baltimore mayor, joining a crowded field that he says lacks a candidate with his ability to create jobs.
“I didn’t feel they would bring to the table what I felt the city needs right now,” Wallace said in an interview Tuesday. “The root issue in our city is economic development. I know what it takes to build an economy.”
Wallace, 63, was to announce his candidacy during a midmorning video news conference Wednesday. As an independent, he won’t be on the June 2 primary ballot.
A longtime registered Republican, Wallace said in an interview that he is now unaffiliated. He said he is running as an independent because “we’ve had 50 years of Democratic leadership. People are looking for a new way and a new day.”
While he has backed Republican as well as Democratic candidates in the past, he said GOP President Donald Trump “does not reflect my values.”
In fact, Wallace — who grew up in Cherry Hill — said he was outraged when Trump launched a series of tweets and comments last summer attacking the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, his hometown of Baltimore and the 7th Congressional District, which Trump called “rat and rodent infested.”
“I think my initial reaction was anger: ‘How dare you speak about our city that way?’ ” Wallace said. “It shook me.”
Wallace said the Trump exchange helped motivate him to run for mayor, a move he had been weighing for months.
He needs about 4,000 signatures — 1 percent of eligible voters, according to city Election Director Armstead Jones.
Wallace will have the task of raising his profile during a pandemic limiting the ability of candidates to meet voters.
Wallace anticipates having a campaign budget “in excess of a million dollars,” said David Nevins, head of Nevins & Associates, which is handling the campaign’s marketing and communications.
Wallace has already raised “six figures of donations, and Bob has already loaned his campaign a six-figure amount,” Nevins said.
Two dozen candidates are running in the Democratic primary, and there are seven people running on the Republican side.
For decades, the primary contest among the city’s Democrats, who outnumber Republican voters in the city by nearly 10-1, has decided who leads Baltimore.
“Prior to 1969 we had never put a man on the moon. Don’t tell me what hasn’t been done,” Wallace said. “I’d be a pioneer.”
Wallace, who graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1974, founded three Baltimore companies. BITHGROUP Technologies Inc. is an IT service provider; Bithenergy Inc. is an energy services company; and EntreTeach Learning Systems LLC provides web-based training for women and minority business owners.
Creating tens of thousands of new jobs for Baltimore, Wallace said, would “impact all of the social issues that we face — the concentration of poverty, the social dysfunction. If you peel back the onion, most of it ties back to economics.”