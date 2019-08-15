University Park council passes resolution supporting Baltimore after Trump’s ‘infested mess’ tweets

The University Park town council unanimously passed a resolution Monday proclaiming the town’s support for the city of Baltimore after President Donald Trump attacked the city in a series of tweets last month.
The proclamation, which is titled “We are all Baltimoreans,” focuses on diversity and community as a rebuke of Trump’s statements, in which he called the city a “rat and rodent infested mess” on Twitter.
“Whereas, we are united in our diversity as we are black, white, brown, young middle aged and old ... the Town of University Park stands in support of the City of Baltimore, as we are all Baltimoreans.”
In an email, Ward 1 Councilman David Brosch said that despite the town’s ties to the Washington Beltway and Washington, D.C., “we feel a solidarity with Baltimore city.”
“We will get through these difficult times if we live, work, act together,” Brosch wrote. “We celebrate Baltimore’s successes and support it in its struggles.”
Activists and legislators have derided Trump’s tweets about Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore as racist while his supporters say they brought much-needed attention to a city that needs it, sparking a trash cleanup by some of Trump’s supporters.