Baltimore’s traffic chief replaced with head of tow yard after less than 5 months on job

Bob Snyder, a veteran highway engineer hired out of retirement to serve as Baltimore’s traffic chief for a second time, resigned last week after less than five months on the job.
Snyder, hired Dec. 30 to run the city’s traffic operations, is being replaced by Charles Baker, chief of the city tow yard, who has previously served as interim traffic chief, said German Vigil, a spokesman for the city transportation department. Snyder’s last day was Thursday.
Snyder did not respond to a request for comment. Vigil declined to comment on the reason for his departure, calling it a “personnel matter.”
It’s second time Snyder, who served more than 30 years as State Highway Administration assistant traffic chief, has abruptly left the city traffic chief role just months into the job.
Snyder had previously come out of retirement, and living out-of-state, to take the job in November 2014 and left after just four months that March, The Baltimore Brew reported.
The salary range for the job is between $103,624 and $170,834, according to the city.