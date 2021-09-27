Tisha Edwards, head of Baltimore’s Office of Children and Family Success, resigns

Tisha Edwards, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, has resigned from her position.
The former interim CEO of Baltimore schools and chief of staff to Mayor Catherine Pugh “informed the administration she has accepted another opportunity,” Stefanie Mavronis, spokeswoman for Mayor Brandon Scott, said Monday.
“The administration thanks her for her service to Baltimore City government,” Mavronis said. Mavronis was unsure of when Edwards’ final day with the city will be.
Edwards, whose salary was $217,043 in fiscal year 2020, has been director of the family-focused agency since then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young named her to the position in May 2019. The office is responsible for managing rent and utility assistance programs as well as coordinating youth engagement for the mayor.
Before joining Young’s administration, Edwards was CEO of BridgeEdu, which aims to help teenagers access higher education. She served as chief of staff to Mayor Catherine Pugh for six months in 2017.
Edwards was a public school principal before becoming chief of staff of Baltimore schools under Andres Alonso. She served as interim CEO from July 2013 to June 2014.