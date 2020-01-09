Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah says he’s raised more than $1 million and will report having about $825,000 on hand, an effort that is likely to place him among the top of the field in fundraising.
According to a memo Vignarajah’s chief of staff Maggie Gratz and deputy campaign manager Wil Hughes sent to supporters Thursday afternoon, the funds will “allow us to continue relentlessly spreading our message" through “TV, social media, and mass visual advertising, as well as an unprecedented door-knocking program.”
Vignarajah, a former deputy attorney general who is running in the Democratic primary on a message of fighting crime, is the first candidate in the field to begin airing television ads. He also has paid for billboard ads.
Candidates do not have to file updated fundraising totals until midnight Jan. 15.
According Gratz’s memo, among Vignarajah’s notable donors are: Thurgood Marshall Jr.; Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures; former Maryland Attorney General Steve Sachs; and Jon and Laura Arnold, philanthropists who have offered to fund surveillance planes to fly over Baltimore.
His campaign said the total does not include any loans.
Vignarajah’s opposition in the April 28 primary includes Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, City Council President Brandon Scott, former Mayor Sheila Dixon and former Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith, all of whom have announced their candidacies ahead of the Jan. 24 filing deadline. Mary Miller, a former T. Rowe Price executive and acting deputy treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, held her campaign kickoff Tuesday evening. State Sen. Mary Washington already has filed to run.
Young, the former City Council president, was elevated to mayor last year when Democrat Catherine Pugh resigned amid a corruption scandal involving the sale of self-published children’s books.
As of the most recent campaign filing deadline in January 2019, Young had $599,279 on hand and Scott had $143,039.
In October, Young’s campaign reported raising more than $250,000 in one week from business leaders.