Advocates speak out at Baltimore City Council’s annual Taxpayers’ Night, but some would-be virtual testifiers left in dark

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In varied and impassioned two-minute increments, Baltimore residents shared their budgetary thoughts with the city’s 14-member City Council at City Hall on Thursday night.

As the policymakers listened for roughly two hours, advocates — including those supporting affordable housing, clean water, library funding and a skate park in West Baltimore — pleaded for funding for their causes. Taxpayers’ Night annually allows people to voice concerns about the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Advertisement

Some would-be testifiers, however, were unable to participate. Although social media posts from council members said residents could share their concerns both in person and virtually (as was the case last year), only in-person attendees were able to speak.

Jennifer Kunze, the Maryland coordinator with Clean Water Action, was among those who “was certainly under the impression” that she would be able to testify virtually. And Mary Grant with the Food & Water Watch was also disappointed to learn Thursday night that she could not testify online, as she’d planned. Grant said that — especially for parents who might have trouble changing their schedules or for those with medical issues — a virtual option is essential.

Advertisement

“Withdrawing the public’s access to testify virtually is a big mistake,” Kunze wrote in a message to The Baltimore Sun. “Allowing virtual testimony allows many more people to participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard.”

The Ways & Means Committee hosted the event and chair Eric Costello said virtual testimony hasn’t been accepted in months.

“I certainly regret if someone didn’t have an opportunity to testify,” he told The Sun on Thursday evening, “but would certainly encourage them — because everyone’s feedback is critically important — to please send in written testimony. We’ll make sure it gets added to the bill file.”

Thursday marked the second Taxpayers’ Night. Last month, residents had the chance to share their concerns about Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott’s proposed $4.4 billion budget at a hybrid forum in front of the city’s Board of Estimates.

Kunze had hoped to encourage council members to prioritize spending on “solid waste and sewage infrastructure” while others pushed for rental assistance. Heather Johnson used her two minutes (the amount of time speakers were allotted) to list statistics highlighting the struggles of tenants, noting that those needing emergency rental assistance were “disproportionately Black … and disproportionately single moms.”

Others spoke on behalf of Baltimore Renters United, seeking additional funding for, among other requests, emergency rental assistance.

Some advocated for the Enoch Pratt Library, pointing out the myriad ways libraries aid Baltimore residents. S. Paige Bacon-Ortiz spoke in support of the libraries and also of “inclusionary housing.” For her, like others, she was there for a personal reason: She spoke out not in support of one cause, she said, but “as a grandma.”

Another group of at least a dozen speakers offered a personal plea for a skate park to be built in Easterwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood in West Baltimore. Plans had been in the works to install a skate park there, but it was shelved for other improvements. Community activist Marvin “Doc” Cheatham said the neighborhood welcomed the skate park.

Advertisement

Skateboarder Chrissy “Sosii” Brown noted that as other people testified about issues like housing, a skate park might not seem as critical to council members. But it’s important, she said, for youth.

“Our Black children do not have the same resources, do not have the same support system as our white children,” she said.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Other people spoke about where the budget could be trimmed, pointing to the Baltimore Police Department. Terry Fitzgerald talked also about rethinking the city’s police.

“You can keep pouring money each year into the Baltimore Police Department system, but if you do not make fundamental changes, rethink what public safety means and rebuild the system from the ground up, then you will end up with the same police department that murdered Freddie Gray and has been littered with corruption for years,” he said.

The budget proposed by Scott still needs to be approved by the council, which, for the first time in more than a century, has the ability to cut and add to the budget, a new dynamic in a process that typically favors the city’s mayor.

The new budgeting power, approved by voters via a charter amendment in 2020, restricts the council additions to the total size of Scott’s proposed budget. But until now, the council was unable to reallocate any money that was cut and instead had to rely on the mayor.

Advertisement

Last year, amid a summer spike in violent crime, the council demanded a short-term crime plan from the administration ahead of budget hearings. Ultimately, the group made no cuts to police spending, and instead targeted cuts at the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts as well as the sheriff.

The council’s budget hearings begin Tuesday and will continue through June 6. A final budget must be approved by June 26.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.