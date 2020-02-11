For months, The Baltimore Sun has been requesting information from city officials on the prosecutors’ claims of wider-spread tax fraud within the police department, and what the city and the department were doing to address them. The Sun filed multiple requests under the Maryland Public Information Act to the city’s finance and legal departments, and to the office of Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, for records pertaining to the receipt of lock-in letters. The newspaper also asked about any plans officials had to address the concerns of the federal prosecutors.