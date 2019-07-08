Baltimore's spending board mistakenly voted to all but wipe out amount city collects in homeowners' taxes

A typo in a document approved by Baltimore’s powerful spending board almost led the city to reduce property taxes for homeowners to close to zero.

The error in the May vote was caught and this Wednesday the board is expected to approve a fix.

The problem arose with a credit designed to reduce how much people pay in taxes on their homes from the city’s normal rate of 2.248% of the assessed value of a property to an average of 2.048%.

The reduction is achieved through what the city calls the “Targeted Homeowners Tax Credit.” The credit is supposed to be about 0.2%.

But in May, the Board of Estimates approved a credit of 2.048% — the target average rate — based on a memo submitted by the city’s finance department for the board’s agenda.

“This correction presents no operational impact,” according to a summary of the item on the board’s agenda for this week.

The city IT department had been told the correct rate, according to the agenda, and “this will be accurately communicated to taxpayers when bills are mailed.”

A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said the mistake was the result of a clerical error. He said it was not connected to a ransomware attack on city computers in early May.

Democratic City Comptroller Joan Pratt, whose staff members compile the meeting agendas, said not every submission from city agencies is proofread. She said the problem appeared to have been due to numbers being transposed.

“That decimal point makes a big difference,” Pratt said.

Had bills gone out reflecting the erroneous credit, homeowners would have opened bills last week charging them next to nothing in property tax.

The credit has been in place since 2013, becoming more valuable each year as city leaders sought to reduce taxes for homeowners by 0.2% by 2020. As the credit continues to grow, next year the average rate is projected to fall below 2% for the first time in half a century.

Baltimore’s property taxes are by far the highest in Maryland, with the state’s counties charging around 1%. When then-Mayor Catherine Pugh, a Democrat, announced in March that the city would reach its tax reduction goal, she said, “cutting property taxes in Baltimore in order to be more competitive is necessary.”

The credit is forecast to cost the city $36 million this year.

