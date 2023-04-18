Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s State of the City speech outlines homeownership grants, youth violence plan

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott set the stage for his upcoming mayoral campaign during his annual State of the City address Monday, pledging to tackle youth violence, improve core city services and offer incentives for longtime city residents to buy homes.

The speech, Scott’s third since taking office, took stock of key achievements with the first half of the Democrat’s term now behind him. The address’s location, moved from its customary spot at City Hall to the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center, was itself designed to showcase a Scott accomplishment.

The $23 million center opened in Cherry Hill in November, the type of community-level investment Scott said his administration has upheld.

The majority of the mayor’s 40-minute address, however, set its sights forward, as Scott introduced several new proposals to tackle housing issues. Among them was a $9.7 million investment in grant programs that Scott said was part of a new strategy to bolster Black homeownership in the city’s middle neighborhoods — those that exist in the spectrum between stability and deep distress.

Scott pledged 270 grants through a program called Buy Back the Block, which will offer $10,000 to renters to buy the property they are living in or $20,000 to buy and renovate such properties.

The mayor targeted his remarks on the program at City Council President Nick Mosby, who introduced Scott ahead of the speech. The mayor thwarted a previous effort by Mosby in 2022 to reinstitute the city’s popular Dollar House program, which awarded homes to city residents for $1 in exchange for homeowners renovating and living in them. Mosby’s proposal, which deadlocked in committee under significant pressure from Scott and housing advocates, would have been aimed at legacy residents, those who have lived in the city for many years as renters.

“Baltimore, our renaissance is at hand, but it cannot be a renaissance that displaces those that have been here through thick and thin,” Scott said Monday of his housing proposal.

Scott touted efforts of his administration to tackle the city’s vacant properties, a longtime struggle for Baltimore, which has bled population. Since the mayor took office in December 2020, the total number of vacant properties in Baltimore has been reduced by more than 10% to 14,192, a figure that, while still staggering, is the lowest Baltimore has experienced in a decade.

In the coming year, Scott pledged to spend $5 million on rental assistance and to remove owner-occupied homes from the city’s annual tax sale for the third year in a row. The city typically holds a tax lien certificate sale in May to collect on past-due property taxes or other delinquent charges.

In addition to housing, Scott’s address also focused heavily on a core component of his first campaign for the city’s top office: reforming crime-fighting efforts. Scott told the crowd in attendance Monday that he was elected “because we were approaching public safety in a way that was not producing results.”

“As mayor, I have chosen to both invest in law enforcement and in our communities,” Scott said. “And news flash: It’s working.”

The mayor cited a 17% reduction in homicides and a 15% reduction in nonfatal shootings thus far in 2023 compared to the previous year. He also touted a reduction in violence in the city’s Western District, where the Group Violence Reduction Strategy was first piloted last year. The strategy aims to intercept individuals deemed most vulnerable to becoming shooters or victims and offer them services to avoid becoming involved in crime.

Scott acknowledged, however, the increase in violence involving city youth this year. Nine homicides of victims under 18 have been recorded since Jan. 1, including a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot with an assault-style rifle Saturday night in Westport. Another 29 city children have been the victim of nonfatal shootings this year, according to Baltimore Police.

“As someone who has poured their heart and soul into making sure our young people have the opportunity to thrive and grow into their best selves, I promise you we are leaving nothing on the table when it comes to safeguarding the lives of our children,” Scott said.

He said the city will launch a summer program to offer additional youth activities, including midnight basketball, pool parties, summer camps and longer hours at city recreation centers.

Baltimore will also be enforcing the city’s curfew, the mayor briefly noted. City officials previously announced they were enforcing the policy that bars kids aged 13 and under from staying outside after 9 p.m. Teens aged 14 to 16 can stay out until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. During the summer, teens can stay out until 11 p.m. every day.

“Baltimore’s young people will win. We just have to invest in them, nurture them, love them, and yes, we must hold them accountable,” Scott said over loud applause from the crowd.

Scott also announced the appointment of city Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa to serve as the city’s deputy mayor for equity, health and human services; she will lead a collaborative group focused on stemming youth violence. Faith Leach, the last to hold the deputy mayor post, was recently confirmed as city administrator. She will perform both jobs until May 1.

Dzirasa, who was praised for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, participated in a public safety roundtable earlier Monday with Scott, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and local faith leaders.

Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore City, speaks during the State of the City address. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“We gained national recognition for our approach to protecting the lives of our residents,” Scott said of Dzirasa’s pandemic efforts. “She will lead us as we fight the scourge of youth violence assembling a best-in-class team of public, private, nonprofit and community leaders to assist her in this mission.”

Scott’s address, which fell as the mayor’s race is still taking shape, though his candidacy is clear, also included a pledge to improve core city services such as a recycling collection.

The Department of Public Works has been a source of criticism during Scott’s first years in office. He faced an outbreak of E. coli in a section of the drinking water system, a state takeover of one of the city’s wastewater treatment plants and mounting disapproval from council members over reduced recycling collection, which has been biweekly for more than a year.

On Monday, Scott committed to restarting weekly recycling collection by the first quarter of 2024, a nearly yearlong runway that the mayor said would be used to recruit new commercial drivers with $10,000 bonuses.

Scott was defensive of his public works efforts, reminding the crowd that there was no curbside recycling collection when he took office. The service was suspended due to the pandemic. Scott also noted that the recycling program was expanded from 41,000 households to 170,000 households under his tenure with the addition of new blue recycling carts.

“I want to be clear that every resident, no matter their zip code, deserves access to services that have a positive impact on the environment,” he said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Darcy Costello contributed to this report.