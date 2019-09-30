Baltimore business leaders met privately Monday morning with City Hall and police officials to discuss frustrations over and possible solutions to the presence of “squeegee kids” downtown.
Executives from T. Rowe Price and other large downtown firms requested the meeting in an Aug. 28 email to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, City Council President Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison ― all three of whom were in attendance Monday.
T. Rowe President Bill Stromberg, who penned the email, said following the meeting that there was “great dialogue" with the mayor, his team and police commissioner, who all expressed concern over the issue. He declined to answer further questions.
Young unveiled a new “Squeegee Alternative Plan” in September in attempts to holistically address the underlying poverty he says is driving many of the squeegee workers to busy intersections to earn money cleaning windshields. Some squeegee workers have clashed with motorists in confrontations that have been captured on viral videos.
Police have logged more than 1,200 squeegee-related complaints since they began tracking them in June.
The next step for city officials will be to organize a small working group with business leaders to discuss ways to help the young people, Young said following Monday’s meeting.
“Not one of them talked about arresting them,” Young said of the business community’s discussions of the squeegee workers. “They understand the deep causes of why they’re doing that. I was really encouraged by the leadership of the business community to want to help.”
Young’s squeegee plan, overseen by his newly created Office of Children & Family Success, still needs $750,000 of an estimated $1 million budget. The mayor said the businesses seemed interested in offering financial support.
Baltimore has long struggled to draw young people away from squeegeeing on street corners. City Hall officials have crafted multiple plans to address the issue since the mid-1980s with little success.
This article will be updated.