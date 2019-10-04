Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said he plans to introduce a council resolution Monday calling on the Baltimore Police Department to bring in outside investigators to determine how the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force was able to go unchecked in the department for so long.
The resolution calls on the department “to convene an internal investigation conducted by a trusted and independent entity in order to fully delve into how the Gun Trace Task Force was permitted to operate in such a reckless and corrupt manner."
It also requests that the department then come before the City Council to discuss the findings of the investigation.
“It is not hyperbole to state that the convictions of the Baltimore City police officers associated with the Gun Trace Task Force have done immeasurable damage to the Department’s reputation and have stretched the confidence and trust that our communities have in the Department to its outer limits,” the resolution reads, according to a draft obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
The task force’s officers were found to have stolen drugs and money, regularly violated citizens’ rights, conducted illegal searches and claimed unearned overtime pay. Eight officers have been convicted.
Scott’s resolution also cites recent testimony by Commissioner Michael Harrison before the state’s Commission to Restore Trust in Policing last month in which he said his agency has “not done a deep dive to make the assessment of what happened” with the GTTF, in part because it could assist litigants against the city.
“By not conducting a full, independent, and transparent investigation, we are missing an opportunity to learn how the Gun Trace Task Force was able to exact its gang-like behavior for so long,” the resolution reads.
Scott said in an interview that Harrison’s testimony spurred him to act on something he has long been considering.
“If we are truly going to be a reformed police department, we have to get to the bottom of how this cancer was able to not just survive, but thrive within the police department,” he said. “We have to investigate this top to bottom. And it is important that this is done by someone from the outside, because we simply don’t know how deep it goes into BPD’s culture.”
City Solicitor Andre Davis has said that he and Harrison know a deep investigation of the GTTF and its ability to operate within the department must occur, but that it must be done in a “careful and prudent” manner.