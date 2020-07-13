Scott, City Council president and Democratic nominee for mayor, withdraws charter amendment to restructure Baltimore’s spending panel

When it comes to decisions on the city government’s purchases and contracts in Baltimore, historically the mayor gets what he wants.
Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott was on track to try to change that, but he has pulled the proposal for now, citing complications in reconfiguring Baltimore’s spending panel.
While Scott vows he will push changes to the Board of Estimates before the end of year, it is unclear how soon voters may be able to weigh in. Any proposed charter amendments need to be finalized in less than a month to make it on November’s general election ballot for a referendum.
“I remain committed to figuring out how we move forward on this bill and this whole subject, but not in a rushed fashion,” said Scott, who won June’s mayoral primary, a contest that typically determines who will become Baltimore’s mayor in a city where Democrats far outnumber Republicans.
The City Council is considering a number of proposals to restructure government that would go to voters for their approval in November. At Monday’s meeting, the council is expected to vote to impose term limits on many of Baltimore’s elected officials and create a city administrator.
In delaying his proposal to change the city’s spending panel, Scott said the council has not had enough time to adequately evaluate the options.
The Board of Estimates approves all city purchases, contracts and settlements worth more than $25,000. Three of the board’s five votes are controlled by the mayor. While the council president and comptroller are elected independently, the board’s other two members, the city solicitor and the public works director, serve at the pleasure of the mayor — and vote accordingly.
Originally, Scott was looking to cut the mayoral appointees from the board to weaken the mayor’s control over city spending. But he said upon further research, such a change raises questions about split votes stalling contract approvals.
The term limit bill’s sponsor, Democratic Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer of Northwest Baltimore, said his legislation represents “good government.” Schleifer has been pushing for the change since he was first elected in 2016. His bill would limit officials to three consecutive, four-year terms, or a total of 12 years in office at any one stretch.
“Too often we see people in positions thinking elected office is a lifetime appointment,” Schleifer said.
Scott sponsored the bill to create a city administrator who would serve alongside the mayor to help carry out the city’s day-to-day operations. He said Baltimore is a “$3 billion entity and you would not find another that doesn’t operate with a separate CEO and chief administrator.”
Collectively, Scott said the goal of the charter amendments is give Baltimore a “21st-century government” that operates in the most effective and efficient way.
It is unclear what action Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young may take if the bills make it to his desk.
The outgoing mayor — who lost the primary to Scott — remains concerned about the way the council has gone about trying to change Baltimore’s power structure, according to Lester Davis, a Young spokesman. The mayor has asked the council to get more public input, slow down and move more deliberately.
Young must decide whether to sign, veto or let the bills pass without his signature. The clock is ticking, given the upcoming deadline for charter amendments to make it onto the ballot.
The mayor has not yet taken action on a bill that would give the council more authority over the city’s budget. The council approved that measure in early July.
In addition to the outstanding proposals, voters are expected to be presented with a number of other options to reshape the city government. The council previously passed proposed charter amendments that would give the council the ability to remove a mayor and change the process to overturn a mayor’s veto.
The push to weaken the power of future mayors follows the “Healthy Holly” scandal. Former Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh is serving a three-year federal prison sentence for fraud and tax evasion after she sold self-published children’s books to companies that did business with the city for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Some council members have voted against the charter amendments. Democratic Councilwoman Danielle McCray, for instance, says the public has not been given enough opportunities to offer testimony and help shape the legislation.
In a recent council discussion on the various charter amendments, longtime Democratic Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke expressed some reservation about the changes.
“I support the strong-mayor form of government, I really do,” said Clarke, who is retiring in December. “Someone has to be held responsible.”
Regarding the composition of the Board of Estimates, Scott said he is studying the few large U.S. cities that still operate similar boards to see what structure would work best for Baltimore.
“This piece of legislation has far-reaching impacts to every single function of government,” Scott said.
He said the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences for city revenues affected the council’s ability to research the proposal.
If the council approves a bill on the board’s makeup after the deadline to get on this fall’s ballot, it’s not clear when it would go to referendum. The city law department is researching the question of what happens if the council passes the legislation before December, when members’ current terms end.