Roya Hanna to drop out of Baltimore state’s attorney race, paving clear path for Democratic nominee Ivan Bates in general election

Defense attorney and former prosecutor Roya Hanna is ending her independent candidacy for Baltimore state’s attorney, all but ensuring Democratic nominee Ivan Bates will become the city’s next elected prosecutor.

Hanna had dropped out of the Democratic primary race in March but planned to run as an independent in November’s general election. There are no Republicans running for state’s attorney.

“It’s really important that the city got new leadership in the office and we now have new leadership in the office,” Hanna told The Baltimore Sun. “It’s important that we have clarity about what’s going to happen going forward and that we work on the criminal justice system and improving public safety in Baltimore City.”

Hanna will announce the end of her campaign alongside Bates at a news conference Friday. Bates told The Sun he’s grateful for Hanna’s support.

“This clears the way for us to focus on doing the job of state’s attorney,” Bates said in a phone interview. “It allows us to focus on the transition so that Day One we can hit the ground running so that we can work collaboratively with all our partners in the criminal justice system to keep the citizens of Baltimore City safe.”

Hanna’s decision to drop out of the primary was both symbolic and strategic. She said she believes politics should be removed from public safety, but she expected a four-candidate primary to favor embattled Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

She bet on the incumbent prevailing against challengers who split the non-Mosby vote in 2018 and hoped to rally the support of those who disapproved of Mosby in the November general election. The city has elected a Democrat to the office in every election since 1920.

Hanna’s latest campaign finance report, which covered up to July 3, showed she had $19,000 on hand. That’s a fraction of the six-figure sums the Democratic candidates had available by the same date.

But Mosby finished third in the primary, with Bates coasting to a victory. He garnered 41% of the vote. Former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah came in second place by about 9,000 votes.

Now, Hanna is throwing her support behind Bates, a longtime defense attorney who worked as a prosecutor in Baltimore for several years. Bates focused his campaign on combatting crime and deterring gun violence.

“I really believe we need a state’s attorney’s office that focuses on crime. I really believe the office can help reduce the number of homicides,” Hanna said. “Anything that gets the office there is something I would want to happen.”

Bates said he looks forward to sitting down with Hanna to go over her ideas for revitalizing the state’s attorney’s office, which has a shortage of prosecutors. He plans to spend the time before assuming office scouting for potential members of his administration, while meeting with law enforcement partners to establish strong bonds and studying best practices from across the country, including a court diversion program in Miami.

“This isn’t an overnight job. It’s not going to be a quick fix,” Bates said. “But we have to begin to work collaboratively — we don’t have any time to wait. The sooner we get to work, the sooner we can build those relationships, the sooner we can talk about our plans, the sooner we can begin to draft the plans.”

Bates also took the opportunity to thank Mosby, saying she told him she’s going to work hard to ensure a seamless transition of power “to allow me to already have that information going into Day One, where we can have a real plan and we can be able to implement our plan Day One instead of trying to figure out what our plans are.”

On the campaign trail and after winning the primary, Bates has distinguished himself from Mosby by promising to roll back some of her policies, like not prosecuting low-level offenses. He unveiled a prosecution plan that focused on being tough on gun crimes while rejuvenating the court’s diversionary programs that he says have been underutilized with Mosby’s prosecution policies.

Whether Hanna, who was an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore for 12 years, will be part of the team Bates puts together to bring his vision to fruition is unclear. His campaign spokesman said he would not comment about potential personnel decisions.

“Everyone’s been asking the question of whether I’m joining the office, I just don’t know … I just don’t know if that’s the best way I can help people,” Hanna said.