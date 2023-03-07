Group backed by Sinclair Broadcast Group chair likely to push for referendum to allow Baltimore recall elections

The group that backed a successful petition drive to get term limits approved by Baltimore voters last fall said Tuesday it’s likely to make a second push to get recall elections on the ballot next year.

Officials with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, a political action committee funded almost entirely by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. Chairman David Smith, said they are holding a series of town hall meetings in Baltimore City Council districts to gather input on potential ballot questions.

One meeting has been held so far — in the 5th District at Concord Baptist Church — and the issue of recall elections has risen to the top of potential ideas, leaders said.

“We know mistakes are made by us as voters,” said Marvin “Doc” L. Cheatham Sr., a community activist involved with the effort. “We should not have to wait four years to correct a mistake.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO David Smith. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

This would be the second attempt by People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement to get recall elections on the ballot. Organizers collected and submitted 11,025 signatures last summer in support of putting the issue to voters. Election law requires 10,000 signatures to put an issue on the ballot; election officials disqualified more than 1,025 signatures from the drive.

The recall push was part of a well-funded effort that also included the successful term limit question. The committee collected 19,448 signatures in favor of placing term limits on the ballot, and in November, voters overwhelmingly approved the measure. It establishes a limit of two four-year terms for the city’s elected offices.

Ballot questions almost never fail in Baltimore. In the last two decades, only one failed, a proposal to lower the minimum age to serve on the City Council.

Campaign finance records show the People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement has little in its coffers at the moment — $3,191 as of January — but the group has had ample funding in the past. Smith has contributed a total of $560,000 previously.

His Hunt Valley-based company operates 185 television stations in 86 markets, including WBFF-TV, known as Fox 45, in Baltimore.

Anti-Question K signs popped up last year along several streets in Baltimore. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Fox 45 News has frequently reported on the idea of recalling Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott, who started his four-year term in December 2020.

Baltimore’s charter has no mechanism for the public to recall officeholders.

PEACE organizer Yuripzy Morgan, a former talk radio host and 2022 Republican candidate for Congress from Severna Park, said Tuesday the group is considering other 2024 ballot measures. They include a requirement for officeholders to disclose their annual income tax returns and school choice, a controversial initiative that allows parents to use public money to send their children to alternative schools.

Morgan, who is a new face behind the committee, said the group is researching whether school choice can be implemented via a city ballot measure. Campaign finance records show the committee has employed the legal services of Baltimore law firm DLA Piper. Morgan said the committee is looking at a school choice voucher system in Milwaukee as a possible model.

Morgan said the group hopes to narrow down by summer which ballot questions it will pursue.

The backers of question K establishing term limits in Baltimore are pledging this morning to push a ballot question eliminating elected pensions if City Council moves forward tonight with reducing the requirement to be vested from 12 to 8 years. pic.twitter.com/mZ7nlgD1sX — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) November 21, 2022

Jovani Patterson, the chairman of the committee, said the group may revisit its previously proposed ballot question on eliminating pensions for elected officials. Patterson and others on the committee threatened in November to renew the attempt after the City Council tried to reduce the vesting period from 12 to eight years. Scott vetoed the measure.

In addition to the town hall meeting held in District 5, which is represented on the council by Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, the group has scheduled meetings in District 3, represented by Councilman Ryan Dorsey, and in District 9, whose councilman is John Bullock. All are Democrats. Morgan said the committee plans to hold meetings in all 14 council districts.

While their format is similar to citywide meetings regularly hosted by Fox 45, Morgan said the PEACE meetings are not affiliated with the television station.