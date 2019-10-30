Baltimore’s spending panel on Wednesday approved paying an $8 million settlement to a police trainee who suffered permanent brain damage and other serious physical injuries when he was accidentally shot in the head during a training exercise in 2013.
The city’s legal department had recommended the settlement to avoid potentially costly litigation in a federal lawsuit filed by Raymond Gray, a University of Maryland police recruit who was shot by William Kern, a Baltimore Police training officer, during a Feb. 12, 2013 training exercise at the Rosewood Center, a Owings Mills mental health facility closed since 2010.
The settlement represented one of the largest in city history — more than the $6.4 million settlement awarded to the family of 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who suffered fatal injuries while in police custody in 2015, and whose death sparked widespread protests and unrest.
It also represented a shift for the city, which under previous administrations had argued any payout to Raymond Gray should be capped at $200,000, an amount Gray rejected.
“We’re very happy that this administration took a progressive outlook on this matter,” said A. Dwight Pettit, Gray’s attorney. “I want to give Mayor Young his kudos for having an open mind on this thing, unlike the past administrations.”
The Board of Estimates settlement concludes more than six years of litigation in the case, which had gone all the way up to the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals before being remanded to a lower court for a jury trial, after judges rejected the city’s claim that the nature of the incident meant that a $200,000 cap on damages applied.
The fear that a jury might award a massive sum was one factor in the city’s decision to settle.
Comptroller Joan Pratt called the settlement “significant and entirely appropriate.”
Pettit said the circumstances surrounding the training incident and the nature of his client’s injuries and subsequent medical needs certainly would have made for a compelling argument for a large award.
Baltimore police were not authorized to use the Rosewood Center for training, and top commanders weren’t aware of the exercise.
Kern had believed the service weapon he used in the shooting was a simulation gun, and had pointed it at a window in Gray’s direction during a training exercise “demonstrating the danger standing in the potential line of fire" can pose to officers, according to an agenda for the Board of Estimates.
Kern was convicted of reckless endangerment in the incident and sentenced to 18 months in jail, with all but about two months suspended. He was also fired by the Baltimore Police Department.
Gray, who was 43 at the time, lost an eye and had a bullet lodged in his brain, Pettit said. He will need around the clock nursing and medical care for the rest of his life, and Pettit has said his lifetime medical bills would amount to $7 million.
Gray has cognitive limitations and must remove his new eye and the surrounding socket for cleaning frequently.
“I don’t think they wanted all that before the jury,” Pettit said of city officials. “My client is satisfied and I think the city got a fair negotiated amount in consideration of what could have been."
Gray appeared in court at one point during the recent litigation and remained for nearly two hours, a taxing experience for him, Pettit said. He did not appear before the Board of Estimates on Wednesday.
Pettit said in addition to the fear of a jury trial, he believes that Young reassessed the case and saw no point in fighting Gray’s claims for the very real damages and medical costs he has incurred.
“My argument has always been, why would the city be so negative to somebody that for all practical purposes was one of their own? It seemed to me that the city could have seen this as an opportunity to do the right thing and be on the right side of the issue for a young man who was doing the right thing and trying to be a cop,” Pettit said. “The mayor and the administration saw the merits of that argument.”
Pettit, who also represents alleged victims in other pending claims against police officers, including against members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, said he does not think that the $8 million settlement awarded to Gray will impact future settlements in other cases, because Gray’s experience was so unique.
“Those cases are going to have to fall or stand on their own merits,” Pettit said.
Baltimore Sun reporters Colin Campbell and Wilborn P. Nobles III contributed to this article.