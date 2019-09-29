Baltimore lawmakers grill Maryland transportation secretary Rahn over cuts to transit in city

“The success of the Baltimore’s region’s economy depends on improving our transit system, which is why enhancing and expanding transit service is a key administration priority, and a top priority for the Baltimore region,” Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Governor Hogan and Secretary Rahn to ensure that MTA has the capital funding needed to not only meet state of good repair needs, but also make smart investments to deliver a transit network that meets the needs of transit riders and businesses across the region.”