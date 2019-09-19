FBI seized 3 hard drives with former Mayor Pugh’s emails and other records, newly released documents show

The raid took place April 25, when Pugh was under intense scrutiny over sales of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books to the University of Maryland Medical System, where she was an unpaid board member, and other organizations with business before the city. Agents entered City Hall early that morning, carrying out boxes of materials that the city has previously said included two dozen items, including copies of the “Healthy Holly” books, a check to Pugh from the medical system and settlement paperwork for a house Pugh bought shortly after becoming mayor.