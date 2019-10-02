Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has sold one of her two Ashburton homes for $75,000, property records show.
Pugh, who resigned in May amid allegations of financial self-dealing regarding children’s books sold to the University of Maryland Medical System, sold her Dennlyn Road home to Boaz Alternative Energy and Technologies LLC on July 31, records show.
Founded in 2011 and owned by Baltimore resident Michael Tisdale, Boaz develops “fuel cell, solar and wind energy for residential and commercial properties,” according to the business’ Articles of Organization.
The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 but was reinstated in June 2018, business records show.
While Pugh listed the home as her principal address, she primarily lived at a different home in Ashburton — the one reporters staked out while trying to get her to comment on her ongoing financial self-dealing controversy.
Federal agents raided both locations as they investigated allegations of financial self-dealing regarding Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” children’s books.
That scandal, in which Pugh sold thousands of copies of her “Healthy Holly” children’s book series to UMMS while sitting on its board, ultimately led to her resignation. She is still the subject of state and federal investigations.