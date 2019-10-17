Baltimore’s longtime public works director announced his retirement Thursday.
Rudolph S. Chow, director of the Department of Public Works, will leave his post on Feb. 1, according to a statement from the office of Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.
Chow, 60, has led the agency since 2014. During his tenure, the city began an extensive infrastructure improvement plan and with it consecutive years of water bill increases.
Young commended Chow for his service to the city, saying the agency “achieved compliance across a range of the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act regulatory requirements. The department’s performance under both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Maryland state government has met or exceeded regulatory mandates.”
Chow was traveling Thursday and not available for comment, said Jeff Raymond, a public works department spokesman.
Young said he is starting a national search for a new director, whose appointment will come in the middle of a contentious 2020 mayoral election.
Chow was among the city’s highest-paid employees, according to a city database. He took home $188,000 in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Longtime Democratic Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke said she was shocked Chow would leave his post. She said he was well-regarded nationally and took an aggressive, proactive approach to improving Baltimore’s antiquated water system.
“Rudy Chow has been the hardest-working and most dedicated public works director I have ever worked with, and I have known a lot and a lot of good ones,” Clarke said.
