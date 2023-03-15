Baltimore Council President Nick Mosby running for reelection

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby will seek reelection in 2024.

Mosby, who has been at the helm of the City Council since December 2020, said Wednesday that he will seek a second, four-year term.

The council president, a Democrat who previously served as a state delegate and a member of the City Council, has had a contentious first two years in his position. He’s been at odds several times with Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott and been investigated by the city’s Board of Ethics.

Earlier this year, Mosby led the charge against a multimillion deal pushed by Scott to have Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. take over maintenance of the city’s conduit system. A vocal critic of the contract, Mosby convened an investigative committee to look into it. But he was ultimately defeated when Scott forced an unconventional vote of the Board of Estimates without Mosby present.

Last week, members of the Mosby-led council struck down Scott’s nomination of Faith Leach for city administrator. After Scott and his staff spent the weekend lobbying the council, the council committee reversed course Monday and the council as a whole unanimously approved Leach.

Mosby insisted afterward that the council was not trying to send a message to the Scott administration, while also saying the vote was never about Leach’s qualifications.

“It was about ensuring the second floor and the administration took the appropriate process of working with the council and engaging the council,” he said, referring to the mayor’s office, which is on the second floor of City Hall.

Mosby’s campaign decision comes just ahead of a planned announcement Sunday by Councilman Zeke Cohen. The Democrat formed an exploratory committee in January to seek input about a possible run for council president. Cohen has also not ruled out a run for mayor.

Speculation had grown about whether Mosby would run for office again, as his campaign coffers ran almost dry last year and because his wife, Democrat Marilyn Mosby, lost her 2022 reelection campaign as Baltimore state’s attorney. Nick Mosby’s most recent campaign finance report, filed in January, shows $14,539 in his campaign account.

Cohen, by contrast, reported a $372,351 balance in his campaign account in January.

Mosby’s spokeswoman, Monica Lewis, said Wednesday in a statement that Mosby will talk more about his reelection plans “at a later time.”

“For now, his focus remains on leading City Council, working with the Scott administration and showing up each and every day to support and serve the people of Baltimore.”

During his first two years as council president, Nick Mosby has also faced an investigation related to a legal-defense fund set up on behalf of he and his wife. In May, the city ethics board found Nick Mosby violated city ethics law by indirectly soliciting donations to the fund and failing to disclose its existence on his annual ethics filing.

The council president challenged the ruling, kicking off a prolonged fight in court. Last month, a Baltimore Circuit Court judge upheld the majority of that decision, confirming Nick Mosby violated the law. The council president had until Wednesday to decide whether to appeal the decision to a higher court.

Absent an appeal, Mosby must comply with the order, which calls for him to provide a list of all donors and donations to the fund to the ethics board or face a fine of $1,000 a day.

The legal-defense fund was formed as the political power couple faced a federal criminal investigation into their financial dealings. Nick Mosby has not been charged with anything. Marilyn Mosby is charged with perjury and making false statements related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida houses. Her trial has been delayed until at least the fall.