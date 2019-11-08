The board was shaken up after The Baltimore Sun reported in March that a third of its 30 members had deals with the system worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, some of which were never competitively bid. Some of the members with contracts, including then-Mayor Catherine Pugh, who’d been paid $500,000 by the system for her “Healthy Holly” children’s books, stepped down. Others were replaced after the General Assembly passed legislation mandating turnover of the board.