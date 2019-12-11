In a criminal plea deal prosecutors and Pugh agreed to last month, prosecutors alleged Grant gave $164,000 to Pugh for her self-published children’s books over the course of several years and while he was in business with the city, despite knowing that she was funneling some of the funds into her home and political campaign. They alleged Grant made such contributions during the lead-up to the 2016 primary and general elections for mayor, despite having already made the maximum individual contribution he could make to the Democrat’s campaign.