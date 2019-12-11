A political donor who has drawn heat for his role in the “Healthy Holly” book scandal that took down former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is still making money from the city, despite concerns from some officials about his contracts in light of allegations by federal prosecutors that he made inappropriate contributions to Pugh.
At a routine meeting Wednesday morning, Baltimore’s spending panel approved an expenditure of more than $13 million for Motorola radio equipment under the city’s master lease — a long-standing financing agreement with Grant Capital Management, the Columbia firm of financier and big political donor J.P. Grant. The contract was not competitively bid, as is often allowed under the master lease.
In a criminal plea deal prosecutors and Pugh agreed to last month, prosecutors alleged Grant gave $164,000 to Pugh for her self-published children’s books over the course of several years and while he was in business with the city, despite knowing that she was funneling some of the funds into her home and political campaign. They alleged Grant made such contributions during the lead-up to the 2016 primary and general elections for mayor, despite having already made the maximum individual contribution he could make to the Democrat’s campaign.
The five-member city Board of Estimates did not discuss Wednesday the spending of the latest funds under the master lease. But City Council President Brandon Scott and Comptroller Joan Pratt, both Democrats, abstained from the vote.
Scott last week asked the city inspector general’s office review Grant’s contracts with the city. Inspector General Isabel Cumming has said she received Scott’s request and was reviewing it.
Democratic Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young and the two members of his administration on the spending board — Public Works Director Rudy Chow and City Solicitor Andre Davis — each voted to approve the spending.
After the vote, Scott said the situation highlighted the need to reform the structure of the board, in which the mayor controls a majority of the votes.
“The citizens deserve the right to know these contracts are being handed out,” he said. “I stand by my call to have every contract investigated.”
Pratt said she abstained because of the pending investigation into Grant’s business before the city.
Grant could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
In addition to making campaign contributions to Pugh, Grant in the past has been a political donor to Young, Scott and Pratt.
In an interview earlier this week, Pratt — a longtime friend of Grant’s — said she had not spoken to Grant since prosecutors made their allegations against him in Pugh’s plea deal.
“I do not have any information as to whether the allegation is true,” she said. “But of course the allegation is of concern to me.”
She added that “the legal process will determine whether the allegation is true.”
Before Wednesday’s vote, Democratic mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah, a former prosecutor, held a news conference in front of City Hall demanding it be postponed.
Federal prosecutors have declined to elaborate on their allegations regarding Grant, or whether they might translate into additional charges in the case, but have said their investigation is ongoing.
Grant’s company has held the rights to the city’s master lease agreement since 2003. It has financed millions of dollars in deals — with Grant providing upfront cash for capital projects that the city might otherwise be unable to afford as quickly. Grant’s firm has financed a $33 million upgrade to the city’s 911 system, and a $53 million contract to install energy conservation systems in the public housing in Baltimore.
The Board of Estimates renewed the master lease deal last year under Pugh’s leadership. The value of the contract depends on what the city uses it to buy — meaning the more they use it, the more Grant makes.