Democratic Del. Nick J. Mosby said Thursday he is seriously considering a run for Baltimore City Council president.
A former City Councilman and electrical engineer, Mosby, 40, said he’s ruled out running for mayor, but thinks he’s best positioned now to seek the top spot on the all-Democratic council.
He argued his experience both at City Hall and at the State House make him better qualified for the job than other potential candidates, including any current council members. So far, only City Councilman Leon Pinkett has announced a run for the seat. The current council president, Brandon Scott, is running for mayor.
“I’m seriously seeking the position of Baltimore City Council president,” Mosby said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “Right now, in Baltimore city, it’s a trying time in our city. We have to be very clear about that. We have to be very open and honest about that. I’m going to take time to look into this and come up with a decision.”
Mosby, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2016 before taking a seat in 2017 in the House of Delegates, was the lead sponsor of state legislation that bars the city of Baltimore from seizing homes for overdue water bills and a bill that would have banned Maryland employers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal record until after an interview. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the latter bill.
Mosby, who lives in Reservoir Hill, is married to city State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby. He served one term on the City Council after being elected in 2011. He was appointed to the State House seat in 2017, then won an election in 2018 to keep it.
“My skill set, as it relates to some of the other potential candidates, far out-stacks them,” Mosby said.
Asked whether he would run as a ticket with either Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young or former Mayor Sheila Dixon, Democrats who are both considering runs for mayor, Mosby said he was open to possibilities.
“There is no ticket at this time,” Mosby said. “When you look at the top candidates for mayor, I could run with anybody. I’ve worked with them all.”
The filing deadline is Jan. 24 for the 2020 Democratic primary on April 28.