Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby argues that donations to defense fund shouldn’t count as gifts

Months after city ethics charges were leveled against him, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is defending himself against the allegations in a filing that the city’s ethics board argues far exceeds the deadline.

In a memorandum filed Dec. 27, attorney Robert Dashiell argued that his client didn’t seek donations for a legal-defense fund established in his name and that of his wife, former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The memorandum further argues donations to the fund should not count as gifts to the Democratic council president because he never received them.

Advertisement

The Mosby 2021 Trust was created that summer to solicit donations for the political power couple in the midst of a federal investigation into their finances. Marilyn Mosby is charged with perjury and making false statements related to the withdrawal of funds from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida houses. Nick Mosby is not charged with anything.

A May ruling from the ethics board found that Nick Mosby violated the city’s ethics ordinance by indirectly soliciting for the fund, which accepted donations from at least two city contractors. The order called on him to stop fundraising and turn over a list of fund donors.

Advertisement

The council president said he would comply with the order. But in June, he took the issue to court, challenging the board’s findings.

The matter has languished in court since, once delayed by attorneys for the ethics board and again postponed in November when Mosby argued he couldn’t find an attorney without a conflict of interest. Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill noted that Mosby had “no good excuse” for filing the last-minute request, but granted the delay.

Marilyn Mosby, then the outgoing Democratic state’s attorney for Baltimore City, hugged Democratic City Council President Nick Mosby, her husband, on Dec. 15. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on the matter.

Dashiell, a regular presence at City Hall, notified the court last week that he would represent Mosby.

In his memo, Dashiell argued Nick Mosby should not have been required to disclose the legal defense fund on his annual ethics filing with the city because the trust was not a business entity, as the ethics board said it was.

Additionally, the council president’s awareness of the legal defense fund was not enough to establish that he indirectly solicited money, Dashiell wrote.

The ethics board investigation noted the trust was established by two people who have a “social relationship” with Nick Mosby. IRS filings revealed the initial trustee to be Robyn Murphy, a friend of the Mosbys and a supporter of the couple. Murphy appeared in a Baltimore Sun photo at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with the council president and in another photo posted by Marilyn Mosby in 2021 with Nick Mosby and a group of their supporters.

Murphy told The Sun in May that she was no longer the trustee. She declined to say who the new trustee was.

Advertisement

In his memo, Dashiell said Derek Simms took the reins as trustee at some point before December 2021.

“There is no evidence that Petitioner and Trustee Murphy discussed the Mosby Trust at the Preakness and there is not a photograph that shows Ms. Murphy was identifiable as ‘Mosby Trust Trustee,’” Dashiell argued. “Moreover, there is no evidence of even a social tie between Petitioner and Trustee Simms; there are no findings about the trust’s alleged activities and donations made under Murphy’s term as trustee versus Simms’ term as trustee.”

The ethics board has asked the judge to dismiss the memo, arguing it was filed months after the court’s Sept. 12 deadline.

During a November hearing on the issue, Fletcher-Hill noted that Mosby had blown the deadline, but said he would entertain a request from an attorney to file one.

Attorney Sarah Hall, representing the ethics board, said the council president had not proved “excusable neglect” for failing to file the memo on time or get an attorney. Hall said the timing of Dashiell’s memo, filed 14 days before Tuesday’s hearing and over the holidays, left inadequate time for the ethics board to respond.

The board “wishes to reemphasize that postponing the hearing yet again, to accommodate the Petitioner’s untimely and unauthorized memorandum, should be a last resort,” Hall wrote. “The Board is the sole public agency charged with safeguarding the important public interest in ensuring that Baltimore City public officials comply with the city ethics law.”

Advertisement

Last month, the ethics board filed a motion asking the judge to compel the council president to comply with its order. A fine of up to $1,000 per day can be imposed for failing to comply with a city ethics order. Fletcher-Hill has not ruled on the motion.

During the last hearing on the issue, Mosby described his trouble finding an attorney.

“I thought I was really close but, unfortunately, the conflict of interest thing kind of happened again,” the council president said. “I believe I’m going to have to go outside this area.”

Dashiell, however, is not only Baltimore-based but a fixture at meetings of the Baltimore Board of Estimates, which Nick Mosby chairs. His website touts his “numerous appearances” before the board and says he is “regarded as an expert” in city procurement matters. Since Nick Mosby took office two years ago, Dashiell has appeared before the city spending board multiple times regarding two contracts.