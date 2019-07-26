‘Summer of maybe': Potential Baltimore mayoral candidates size up their chances behind the scenes

The challenges of the job are vast. The next mayor will be called on to restore confidence in a political system rattled by the resignation of Pugh, the second mayor in a decade to quit amid questions about financial improprieties. The officeholder is expected to inherit the city’s chronic problems: homicide rates that persistently see more than 300 people killed each year, thousands of blighted and abandoned homes, and a still-raging epidemic of opioid overdose deaths.